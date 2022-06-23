Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 72F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
