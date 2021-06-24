Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.