This evening in Florence: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Tropical Storm Claudette dumped heavy rain across coastal areas of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama as it chugged inland Saturday, threatening flash floods and possibly tornadoes.
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
