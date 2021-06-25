 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

{{featured_button_text}}

Florence's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert