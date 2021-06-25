Florence's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
