Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Saturday. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 46% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.