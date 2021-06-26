Jun. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.