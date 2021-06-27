This evening's outlook for Florence: Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
