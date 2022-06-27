 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

