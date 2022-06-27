Florence's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
