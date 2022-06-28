Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
