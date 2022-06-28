Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Wednesday. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.