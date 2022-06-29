 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jun. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Mostly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 73-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 30% chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

