Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

