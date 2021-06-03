This evening's outlook for Florence: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 53% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
