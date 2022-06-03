Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 68F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Saturday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.