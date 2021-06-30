Florence's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 92.35. A 74-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 thoug…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Today's forecast brings…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. We will se…
An extraordinary heat wave is taking shape this weekend, potentially unlike any other the Northwest US has experienced.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 73-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We will see…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Mostly clear. Low 67F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a sizzling hot…
Florence's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds from time to time. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph…