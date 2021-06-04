Florence's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
