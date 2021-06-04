Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 85 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. Saturday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.