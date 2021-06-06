Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Overcast. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Monday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.