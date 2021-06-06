This evening's outlook for Florence: Overcast. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Monday. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
