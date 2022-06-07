Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: A few clouds from time to time. Low 72F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 94, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 74-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.