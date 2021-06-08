Jun. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Wednesday. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index Wednesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.