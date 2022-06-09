Florence's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Jun. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Florence area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, thou…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day…
If we get all the way to Walter, it's going to be a big year. Find out 2022's storm names and much more from the Lee Weather Team.
While you can be safe in a car in a lightning storm, it is not because of the tires.
The Florence area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunde…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high o…
The Florence area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…