This evening's outlook for Florence: Overcast. Low 43F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. 42 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.