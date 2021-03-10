Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.