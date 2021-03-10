 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Florence folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert