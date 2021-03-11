Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

 Skip to main content
For the drive home in Florence: Mostly clear. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 55 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

