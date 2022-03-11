Florence's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 57F. SSE winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 97% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Mar. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
