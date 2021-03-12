 Skip to main content
Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It should reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

