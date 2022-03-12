This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 23F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
