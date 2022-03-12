Mar. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 23F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 54 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.