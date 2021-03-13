For the drive home in Florence: Considerable cloudiness. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a moderately high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 5 mph. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions a…
Florence folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
For the drive home in Florence: Rain. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. The forecast is ca…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. The UV i…
Florence will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…