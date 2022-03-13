This evening's outlook for Florence: Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be cle…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees.…
Today's temperature in Florence will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees tod…
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
This evening's outlook for Florence: Clear. Hard freeze expected. Low 23F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's hig…
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cha…
Hurricane Michael left a jumbled mess of downed trees. Cleaning it up is even harder than it sounds, and now dead trees are burning.