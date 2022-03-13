 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

