Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 13 mph. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

