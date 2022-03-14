This evening in Florence: Mostly clear. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Florence will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Mar. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
