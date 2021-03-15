 Skip to main content
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Cloudy skies with periods of light rain after midnight. Low 48F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. There is a fairly high UV index expected Tuesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

