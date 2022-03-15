This evening in Florence: Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
