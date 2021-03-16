 Skip to main content
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

