Mar. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Thunderstorms likely. Low 56F. E winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Florence. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

