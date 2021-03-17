Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Florence area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.