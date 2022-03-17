Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Florence Friday. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from FRI 1:27 AM EDT until SUN 10:24 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.