Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Mostly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Florence temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Florence could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.