Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Mostly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Florence temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a moderately high UV index expected Friday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Florence could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Local Weather

