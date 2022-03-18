Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Florence. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Saturday, there is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.