Mar. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Florence area. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Florence could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.