Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 42F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Florence folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the north. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.