Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: Cloudy. Low 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 64 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.

