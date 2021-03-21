Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Florence could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from MON 2:00 AM EDT until THU 5:00 PM EDT. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.