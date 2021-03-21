 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 47F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Florence could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning from MON 2:00 AM EDT until THU 5:00 PM EDT. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert