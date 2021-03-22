This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 69 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today…
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Florence. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
For the drive home in Florence: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 57F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahe…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. You ma…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Florenc…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Today's UV index is…
Florence temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees…
Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Mostly clear skies. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Florence temperatures will re…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 50 degrees today. We'…
Florence folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…