Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Florence. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
