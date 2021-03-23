Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Cloudy. Low around 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Florence. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.