This evening in Florence: Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
