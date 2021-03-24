This evening's outlook for Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.
Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
