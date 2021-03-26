 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert