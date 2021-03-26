Tonight's weather conditions in Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Saturday's outlook shows a 43% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit scnow.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
