Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.