For the drive home in Florence: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Low 46F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. 44 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit scnow.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Florence
