 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening in Florence: A few clouds from time to time. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit scnow.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert