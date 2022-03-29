This evening in Florence: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is a medium-high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
