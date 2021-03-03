 Skip to main content
Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

Florence's evening forecast: Clear. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Florence area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

