Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Florence

For the drive home in Florence: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 61F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Florence folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 60% chance. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.