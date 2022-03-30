This evening's outlook for Florence: Overcast. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Florence
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Florence people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though…
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Florence area. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures …
Folks in the Florence area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Florence. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Florence area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…
Dry, windy conditions fueled destructive wildfires in Texas, Florida and other states in 2022. Understanding these terms can help people prepare.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is fo…