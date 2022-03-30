 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Florence

This evening's outlook for Florence: Overcast. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Florence community. It looks to reach a pleasant 76 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 22 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on scnow.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

